Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC)

49 institutions hold shares in DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC), with 2.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.66% while institutional investors hold 78.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.50M, and float is at 10.16M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 60.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wynnefield Capital Management LLC with over 3.87 million shares valued at $28.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.86% of the DLHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with 0.66 million shares valued at $4.82 million to account for 5.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.45 million shares representing 3.56% and valued at over $4.16 million, while Perritt Capital Management, Inc. holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $2.99 million.

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is 16.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLHC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 16.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.88, the stock is 1.55% and 6.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21935.0 and changing -3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 24.67% off its SMA200. DLHC registered 132.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.35.

The stock witnessed a -2.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.43%, and is -2.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $135.78M and $214.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.50 and Fwd P/E is 13.77. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 262.67% and -9.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DLH Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $57.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.80% year-over-year.

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JohnBull Kathryn M., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that JohnBull Kathryn M. bought 7,346 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $9.80 per share for a total of $71991.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

DLH Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that ZELKOWICZ STEPHEN (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $9.76 per share for $24400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11284.0 shares of the DLHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Parker Zachary (CEO and President) acquired 9,200 shares at an average price of $10.38 for $95496.0. The insider now directly holds 435,059 shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC).

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) that is trading -15.68% down over the past 12 months. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is -0.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 58.06% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5150.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.