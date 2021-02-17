Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (NYSE: EDN)

27 institutions hold shares in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN), with institutional investors hold 2.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.75M, and float is at 20.54M with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 2.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 68702.0 shares valued at $0.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.18% of the EDN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 61000.0 shares valued at $0.26 million to account for 1.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 44574.0 shares representing 0.76% and valued at over $0.19 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 32298.0 with a market value of $0.1 million.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (NYSE: EDN) is -9.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EDN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $5.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.19% off the consensus price target high of $11.03 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 23.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.84, the stock is 6.26% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57364.0 and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 5.75% off its SMA200. EDN registered -23.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6903 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5333.

The stock witnessed a 3.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.96%, and is 6.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) has around 4777 employees, a market worth around $143.08M and $1.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 295.38. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.18% and -30.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.50% this year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) that is trading -27.83% down over the past 12 months. Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) is 17.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.26% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 52270.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.88.