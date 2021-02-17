Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIZ)

115 institutions hold shares in First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ), with 429.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.01% while institutional investors hold 70.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.40M, and float is at 8.04M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 66.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with over 0.76 million shares valued at $10.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.95% of the FBIZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.48 million shares valued at $8.81 million to account for 5.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.44 million shares representing 5.11% and valued at over $6.23 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $5.88 million.

First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIZ) is 17.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.86 and a high of $26.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBIZ stock was last observed hovering at around $21.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.62% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -8.4% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.68, the stock is 6.31% and 10.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7674.0 and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 26.83% off its SMA200. FBIZ registered -16.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.79.

The stock witnessed a 8.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.63%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $189.05M and $97.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.75 and Fwd P/E is 8.05. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.58% and -16.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Business Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $27.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.20% in year-over-year returns.

First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sanders Carol P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sanders Carol P bought 315 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $20.14 per share for a total of $6345.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5819.0 shares.

First Business Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Olszewski Daniel P. (Director) bought a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $20.14 per share for $6043.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21970.0 shares of the FBIZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Sanders Carol P (Director) acquired 1,375 shares at an average price of $18.90 for $25984.0. The insider now directly holds 5,504 shares of First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ).

First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -27.85% lower over the past 12 months. Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is -3.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.82% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 51450.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.95.