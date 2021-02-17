Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCP)

22 institutions hold shares in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCP), with institutional investors hold 30.62% of the company’s shares. The shares float is at 6.02M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 30.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd with over 0.12 million shares valued at $3.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.87% of the FCNCP Shares outstanding.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCP) is -1.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.55 and a high of $27.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCNCP stock was last observed hovering at around $26.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $875.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.97% off the consensus price target high of $875.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.97% higher than the price target low of $875.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.53, the stock is -0.57% and -0.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11492.0 and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 1.96% off its SMA200. FCNCP registered a gain of 4.06% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.46.

The stock witnessed a -1.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.01%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.89% over the week and 0.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.30% and -4.53% from its 52-week high.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.