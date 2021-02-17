Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: GSBC)

166 institutions hold shares in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC), with 3.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.13% while institutional investors hold 60.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.05M, and float is at 10.73M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 46.64% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.86 million shares valued at $42.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.23% of the GSBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.79 million shares valued at $28.64 million to account for 5.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.59 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $21.41 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.31% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $15.64 million.

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: GSBC) is 5.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.23 and a high of $58.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $51.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.63% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -1.08% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.55, the stock is 1.32% and 3.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22964.0 and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 22.18% off its SMA200. GSBC registered -10.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.80.

The stock witnessed a -0.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.45%, and is -1.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) has around 1191 employees, a market worth around $708.30M and $217.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.22 and Fwd P/E is 12.02. Profit margin for the company is 30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.94% and -11.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.40%).

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $46.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARRS DOUGLAS W, the company’s Secretary. SEC filings show that MARRS DOUGLAS W sold 625 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $45.08 per share for a total of $28176.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that CARLSON THOMAS J (Director) bought a total of 1,114 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $40.60 per share for $45228.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15193.0 shares of the GSBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, FRAZIER LARRY D (Director) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $38.63 for $7725.0. The insider now directly holds 92,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC).

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) that is trading -3.76% down over the past 12 months. QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) is -2.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.69% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.75.