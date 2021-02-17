Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLG)

12 institutions hold shares in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG), with institutional investors hold 0.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.78M, and float is at 1.61M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 0.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $7.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.47% of the HLG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 66229.0 shares valued at $3.27 million to account for 0.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board which holds 3975.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $0.2 million, while Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 3194.0 with a market value of $0.21 million.

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLG) is -10.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.85 and a high of $68.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLG stock was last observed hovering at around $59.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $59.20, the stock is -3.73% and -7.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7090.0 and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 9.54% off its SMA200. HLG registered -11.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.56.

The stock witnessed a -10.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.25%, and is -0.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 45.09 and Fwd P/E is 120.08. Distance from 52-week low is 85.87% and -13.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hailiang Education Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.00% year-over-year.

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) that is -11.76% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.61% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12770.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.