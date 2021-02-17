Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBCP)

97 institutions hold shares in Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.74% while institutional investors hold 46.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.63M, and float is at 7.65M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 40.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FJ Capital Management LLC with over 0.66 million shares valued at $18.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.53% of the HBCP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.43 million shares valued at $10.34 million to account for 4.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.42 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $11.85 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.33% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $7.05 million.

Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBCP) is 14.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.57 and a high of $36.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HBCP stock was last observed hovering at around $32.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.13% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.16% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.95, the stock is 4.84% and 8.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13888.0 and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 21.39% off its SMA200. HBCP registered -12.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.71.

The stock witnessed a 5.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.39%, and is 0.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) has around 143 employees, a market worth around $274.77M and $104.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.11 and Fwd P/E is 9.67. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.05% and -13.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Home Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $26.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.00% in year-over-year returns.

Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Trappey Ann Forte, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Trappey Ann Forte bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $31.85 per share for a total of $19109.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3751.0 shares.

Home Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Trappey Ann Forte (Director) bought a total of 1,251 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $31.15 per share for $38971.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3151.0 shares of the HBCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 04, Trappey Ann Forte (Director) acquired 1,900 shares at an average price of $25.79 for $49001.0. The insider now directly holds 1,900 shares of Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP).

Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) that is trading -2.23% down over the past 12 months. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) is -30.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.84% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 83910.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.9.