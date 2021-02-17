Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB)

77 institutions hold shares in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB), with 2.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.48% while institutional investors hold 31.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.42M, and float is at 5.67M with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 21.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.37 million shares valued at $6.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.35% of the MPB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.37 million shares valued at $8.01 million to account for 4.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.12 million shares representing 1.39% and valued at over $2.03 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.24% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $1.81 million.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) is 8.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.47 and a high of $25.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPB stock was last observed hovering at around $23.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.81% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 4.76% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.81, the stock is 3.99% and 1.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15001.0 and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 16.31% off its SMA200. MPB registered -1.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.95.

The stock witnessed a -2.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.95%, and is -1.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) has around 417 employees, a market worth around $200.72M and $107.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.70 and Fwd P/E is 9.14. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.93% and -7.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $29.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.70% in year-over-year returns.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Novak Alan P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Novak Alan P. bought 16 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $21.90 per share for a total of $350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4279.0 shares.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that Moisey Robert J (Director) bought a total of 205 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $21.90 per share for $4490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17769.0 shares of the MPB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, MOWERY THEODORE W (Director) acquired 91 shares at an average price of $21.90 for $1993.0. The insider now directly holds 13,456 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB).

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) that is trading 8.78% up over the past 12 months. Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is -30.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.38% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 39000.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.