Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB)

110 institutions hold shares in PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.70% while institutional investors hold 65.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.89M, and float is at 13.95M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 57.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.64 million shares valued at $19.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.21% of the PCSB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.0 million shares valued at $16.01 million to account for 6.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.83 million shares representing 5.21% and valued at over $10.08 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 3.58% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $9.15 million.

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB) is 2.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.01 and a high of $20.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCSB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 8.83% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.41, the stock is 5.12% and 3.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35536.0 and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 19.39% off its SMA200. PCSB registered -18.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.33.

The stock witnessed a -2.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.18%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $266.17M and $58.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.01 and Fwd P/E is 22.03. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.05% and -19.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PCSB Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $11.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year.

PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weber Michael T., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Weber Michael T. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $16.05 per share for a total of $19260.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26951.0 shares.

PCSB Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Weber Michael T. (Director) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $16.05 per share for $19260.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26951.0 shares of the PCSB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 28, Weiss Richard F. (Director) acquired 5,500 shares at an average price of $13.05 for $71775.0. The insider now directly holds 27,876 shares of PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB).