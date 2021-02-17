Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE: RCG)

11 institutions hold shares in RENN Fund Inc. (RCG), with 846.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 14.22% while institutional investors hold 4.64% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 3.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Pecaut & Company with over 86065.0 shares valued at $0.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.45% of the RCG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Advisor Group, Inc. with 44901.0 shares valued at $76767.0 to account for 0.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Moors & Cabot, Inc. which holds 42905.0 shares representing 0.72% and valued at over $56205.0, while Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC holds 0.67% of the shares totaling 39642.0 with a market value of $51931.0.

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE: RCG) is 34.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $2.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is 12.33% and 25.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33632.0 and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 58.41% off its SMA200. RCG registered 34.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8164 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4903.

The stock witnessed a 21.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.46%, and is 4.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 155.56% and -0.43% from its 52-week high.

RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) Analyst Forecasts

RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STAHL MURRAY, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that STAHL MURRAY bought 675 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $2.24 per share for a total of $1509.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

RENN Fund Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that STAHL MURRAY (President and CEO) bought a total of 675 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $2.25 per share for $1522.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the RCG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, STAHL MURRAY (President and CEO) acquired 675 shares at an average price of $2.20 for $1482.0. The insider now directly holds 102,850 shares of RENN Fund Inc. (RCG).