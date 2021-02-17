Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBI)

78 institutions hold shares in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc. (RMBI), with 1.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.70% while institutional investors hold 31.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.28M, and float is at 11.58M with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 27.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.68 million shares valued at $9.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.13% of the RMBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.64 million shares valued at $6.72 million to account for 4.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 0.46 million shares representing 3.47% and valued at over $6.3 million, while Seidman, Lawrence B. holds 1.78% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $3.23 million.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBI) is -3.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.95 and a high of $15.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RMBI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $13.25, the stock is 0.69% and -0.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12887.0 and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 12.31% off its SMA200. RMBI registered -12.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.15.

The stock witnessed a -3.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.34%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc. (RMBI) has around 166 employees, a market worth around $174.90M and $42.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.22. Profit margin for the company is -25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.04% and -13.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc. (RMBI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -369.20% this year.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc. (RMBI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wetzel M. Lynn, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wetzel M. Lynn bought 390 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $11.22 per share for a total of $4377.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35389.0 shares.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Wetzel M. Lynn (Director) bought a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $10.56 per share for $9502.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34999.0 shares of the RMBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Wetzel M. Lynn (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $10.79 for $16186.0. The insider now directly holds 34,099 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc. (RMBI).