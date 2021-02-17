Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI)

103 institutions hold shares in Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI), with 245.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.08% while institutional investors hold 70.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.48M, and float is at 12.01M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 69.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fourthstone LLC with over 1.25 million shares valued at $13.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.38% of the SHBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.89 million shares valued at $12.95 million to account for 7.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HoldCo Asset Management, LP which holds 0.57 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $8.34 million, while Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) holds 4.73% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $6.25 million.

Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) is 2.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.63 and a high of $16.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHBI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.4% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.94, the stock is 5.79% and 4.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63835.0 and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 29.66% off its SMA200. SHBI registered -7.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.00.

The stock witnessed a 1.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.29%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) has around 284 employees, a market worth around $180.62M and $59.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.76 and Fwd P/E is 11.90. Profit margin for the company is 27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.81% and -8.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shore Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $14.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Esham William E. III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Esham William E. III bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $13.92 per share for a total of $6960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1563.0 shares.

Shore Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that Cavey Michael T. bought a total of 572 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $10.19 per share for $5828.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8000.0 shares of the SHBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, STEVENS DONNA J. acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $9.15 for $9150.0. The insider now directly holds 1,179 shares of Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI).

Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) that is trading 10.24% up over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -27.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.66% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.23.