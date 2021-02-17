Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in TELA Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA)

64 institutions hold shares in TELA Bio Inc. (TELA), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.07% while institutional investors hold 90.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.42M, and float is at 12.80M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 84.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 3.03 million shares valued at $50.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.98% of the TELA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Essex Woodlands Management Inc. with 1.48 million shares valued at $24.4 million to account for 10.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 1.38 million shares representing 9.55% and valued at over $22.8 million, while Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. holds 3.20% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $7.63 million.

TELA Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is -0.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.25 and a high of $23.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TELA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.82% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 16.67% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.00, the stock is 4.44% and -1.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21004.0 and changing 1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -0.42% off its SMA200. TELA registered -5.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.27.

The stock witnessed a 7.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.59%, and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $209.10M and $17.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 185.71% and -36.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.30%).

TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TELA Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $5.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.20% in year-over-year returns.

TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.