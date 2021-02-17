Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE: VEL)

38 institutions hold shares in Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL), with 199.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 104.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.09M, and float is at 12.40M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 103.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 6.14 million shares valued at $30.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.59% of the VEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Beach Point Capital Management LP with 2.04 million shares valued at $12.73 million to account for 10.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.78 million shares representing 8.85% and valued at over $8.92 million, while Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 8.56% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $8.63 million.

Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE: VEL) is 20.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.24 and a high of $14.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VEL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.52, the stock is 3.89% and 12.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31812.0 and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 49.45% off its SMA200. VEL registered -47.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.58.

The stock witnessed a 7.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.24%, and is 8.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $149.57M and $174.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.68. Profit margin for the company is -20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.70% and -49.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Velocity Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $17.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pitstick John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pitstick John bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $4.78 per share for a total of $23900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Velocity Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Farrar Christopher D. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $4.10 per share for $20500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the VEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Taylor Jeffrey T. (Executive VP, Capital Markets) acquired 1,200 shares at an average price of $4.18 for $5016.0. The insider now directly holds 4,823 shares of Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL).