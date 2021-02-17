Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

111 institutions hold shares in Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS), with 207.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.73% while institutional investors hold 39.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.14M, and float is at 1.93M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 35.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Port Capital LLC with over 0.15 million shares valued at $27.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.15% of the HIFS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.11 million shares valued at $22.87 million to account for 5.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 81558.0 shares representing 3.87% and valued at over $15.01 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 63998.0 with a market value of $11.78 million.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ: HIFS) is 13.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.15 and a high of $255.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIFS stock was last observed hovering at around $251.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.48%.

Currently trading at $244.30, the stock is 4.47% and 7.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7417.0 and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock 26.02% off its SMA200. HIFS registered 23.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $223.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $204.93.

The stock witnessed a 6.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.26%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $513.03M and $106.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.50. Profit margin for the company is 36.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.21% and -4.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Analyst Forecasts

Hingham Institution for Savings is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year.

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) that is trading -8.47% down over the past 12 months. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) is -30.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.6% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 21390.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.95.