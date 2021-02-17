HireQuest Inc. (HQI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

15 institutions hold shares in HireQuest Inc. (HQI), with 8.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.59% while institutional investors hold 12.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.57M, and float is at 4.90M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 4.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.16 million shares valued at $1.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.15% of the HQI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Creative Planning with 0.14 million shares valued at $1.45 million to account for 1.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Private Wealth LLC which holds 92078.0 shares representing 0.68% and valued at over $0.94 million, while Summit Trail Advisors, LLC holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 62578.0 with a market value of $0.48 million.

HireQuest Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) is 46.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $14.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HQI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.97% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.46% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 14.46% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.97, the stock is 29.70% and 43.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59860.0 and changing 15.17% at the moment leaves the stock 91.84% off its SMA200. HQI registered 113.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 142.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.13.

The stock witnessed a 46.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.40%, and is 14.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.64% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

HireQuest Inc. (HQI) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $196.44M and $16.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.42. Profit margin for the company is 46.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 199.45% and 3.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

HireQuest Inc. (HQI) Analyst Forecasts

HireQuest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.70% this year.

HireQuest Inc. (HQI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at HireQuest Inc. (HQI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hagenbuch Lawrence F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hagenbuch Lawrence F bought 6,408 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $9.15 per share for a total of $58633.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60971.0 shares.

HireQuest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Shanahan Kathleen M (Director) bought a total of 1,710 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $8.95 per share for $15300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32427.0 shares of the HQI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Hagenbuch Lawrence F (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.25 for $62500.0. The insider now directly holds 48,626 shares of HireQuest Inc. (HQI).