HRMY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Now

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) is -1.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.97 and a high of $52.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRMY stock was last observed hovering at around $37.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.7% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.27% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.56, the stock is -5.55% and -7.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -4.13% at the moment leaves the stock -8.14% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.71.

The stock witnessed a -7.90% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.07%, and is -11.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $109.45M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.16. Distance from 52-week low is 22.77% and -32.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.90%).

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $51.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -204.20% this year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY), with 10.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.85% while institutional investors hold 64.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.89M, and float is at 46.17M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 51.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.93 million shares valued at $286.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.93% of the HRMY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vivo Capital, LLC with 4.53 million shares valued at $153.71 million to account for 7.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Novo Holdings A/S which holds 3.75 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $127.29 million, while venBio Partners LLC holds 6.16% of the shares totaling 3.5 million with a market value of $118.81 million.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nielsen Jack, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nielsen Jack bought 3,922 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $34.30 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42702.0 shares.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Nielsen Jack (Director) bought a total of 823 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $34.20 per share for $28147.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38780.0 shares of the HRMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Nielsen Jack (Director) acquired 3,057 shares at an average price of $34.30 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 37,957 shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY).