Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 15.21% Upside

Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: HURC) is 7.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.39 and a high of $34.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HURC stock was last observed hovering at around $32.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.21% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.21% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $32.22, the stock is 3.32% and 3.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27633.0 and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 7.68% off its SMA200. HURC registered -0.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.07.

The stock witnessed a -1.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.97%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) has around 710 employees, a market worth around $215.87M and $170.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.02% and -7.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hurco Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.40% this year.

Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) Top Institutional Holders

98 institutions hold shares in Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC), with 457.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.96% while institutional investors hold 89.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.57M, and float is at 6.34M with Short Float at 0.64%. Institutions hold 83.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 0.82 million shares valued at $24.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.28% of the HURC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 0.59 million shares valued at $16.8 million to account for 8.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.57 million shares representing 8.61% and valued at over $16.29 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.94% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $11.23 million.

Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Porter Richard R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Porter Richard R. sold 1,046 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 18 at a price of $29.50 per share for a total of $30857.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6195.0 shares.

Hurco Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 17 that Porter Richard R. (Director) sold a total of 2,187 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 17 and was made at $29.42 per share for $64332.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12526.0 shares of the HURC stock.

Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is trading 25.91% up over the past 12 months. SPX Corporation (SPXC) is 4.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.19% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 39070.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.