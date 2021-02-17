Independence Holding Company (IHC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -7.41% Change This Year

Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) is -7.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.00 and a high of $43.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IHC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.86% off its average median price target of $3.96 for the next 12 months. It is also -858.59% off the consensus price target high of $3.96 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -858.59% lower than the price target low of $3.96 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.96, the stock is -6.49% and -6.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9912.0 and changing -7.01% at the moment leaves the stock 5.36% off its SMA200. IHC registered -11.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.45.

The stock witnessed a -10.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.39%, and is -9.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Independence Holding Company (IHC) has around 455 employees, a market worth around $561.43M and $414.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 136.55. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.55% and -12.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Independence Holding Company (IHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independence Holding Company (IHC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independence Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.90% this year.

Independence Holding Company (IHC) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in Independence Holding Company (IHC), with 9.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.77% while institutional investors hold 63.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.67M, and float is at 4.72M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 20.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Arnhold, LLC with over 0.51 million shares valued at $20.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.47% of the IHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cannell Capital LLC with 0.39 million shares valued at $14.63 million to account for 2.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.3 million shares representing 2.04% and valued at over $12.23 million, while TCW Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.02% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $12.12 million.

Independence Holding Company (IHC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Independence Holding Company (IHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times.

Independence Holding Company (IHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assurant Inc. (AIZ) that is trading -11.63% down over the past 12 months. Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is -12.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.28% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 57340.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.39.