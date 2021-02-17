Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:IFS Stock Is Going Next

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: IFS) is 6.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.23 and a high of $43.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IFS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.61% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -19.31% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.60, the stock is 6.29% and 8.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 28.77% off its SMA200. IFS registered -18.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.97.

The stock witnessed a -1.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.35%, and is 6.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 12.18. Distance from 52-week low is 79.89% and -20.86% from its 52-week high.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $346M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.30% year-over-year.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Top Institutional Holders

73 institutions hold shares in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS), with 62.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.74% while institutional investors hold 58.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.45M, and float is at 33.77M with Short Float at 0.45%. Institutions hold 26.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CI Investments Inc. with over 1.68 million shares valued at $54.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.46% of the IFS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 1.34 million shares valued at $31.03 million to account for 1.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NWI Management, L.P. which holds 1.02 million shares representing 0.89% and valued at over $23.62 million, while FMR, LLC holds 0.79% of the shares totaling 0.91 million with a market value of $29.6 million.