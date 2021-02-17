Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 2.39% Change This Year

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: CSR) is 2.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.58 and a high of $85.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSR stock was last observed hovering at around $72.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.79% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -3.33% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $72.33, the stock is 0.42% and 1.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28500.0 and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 3.44% off its SMA200. CSR registered -14.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $155.23.

The stock witnessed a -0.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.44%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) has around 361 employees, a market worth around $944.63M and $178.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.97. Profit margin for the company is 28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.97% and -15.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Investors Real Estate Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.62 with sales reaching $44.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 853.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) Top Institutional Holders

229 institutions hold shares in Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR), with 99.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 78.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.89M, and float is at 12.88M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 78.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.32 million shares valued at $163.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.86% of the CSR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.9 million shares valued at $123.99 million to account for 14.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.68 million shares representing 5.24% and valued at over $48.07 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $40.28 million.

Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.