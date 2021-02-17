IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 72.14% Upside

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: IRS) is -3.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $5.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $8.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.14% off the consensus price target high of $15.58 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -284.07% lower than the price target low of $1.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.34, the stock is -2.05% and -4.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 16.13% off its SMA200. IRS registered -16.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4630 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8945.

The stock witnessed a -10.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.01%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) has around 1608 employees, a market worth around $432.13M and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.23. Distance from 52-week low is 71.21% and -21.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.20% this year.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS), with institutional investors hold 16.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.87M, and float is at 57.29M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 16.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. with over 2.67 million shares valued at $7.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.46% of the IRS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 1.87 million shares valued at $5.27 million to account for 0.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VR Advisory Services Ltd which holds 1.87 million shares representing 0.32% and valued at over $5.26 million, while 683 Capital Management LLC holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 0.98 million with a market value of $2.76 million.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) that is -16.97% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.12% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 98970.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.45.