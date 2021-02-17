IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

41 institutions hold shares in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP), with institutional investors hold 9.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.31M, and float is at 31.19M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 9.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Senvest Management LLC with over 0.57 million shares valued at $4.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.81% of the IRCP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 683 Capital Management LLC with 0.43 million shares valued at $3.36 million to account for 1.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. which holds 0.27 million shares representing 0.85% and valued at over $2.09 million, while Standard Life Aberdeen PLC holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $1.97 million.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP) is 21.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.06 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRCP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $24.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.51% off the consensus price target high of $24.97 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.51% higher than the price target low of $24.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.11, the stock is 13.65% and 14.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23564.0 and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 36.53% off its SMA200. IRCP registered -16.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.91.

The stock witnessed a 11.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.63%, and is 10.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) has around 865 employees, a market worth around $546.72M and $99.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.66 and Fwd P/E is 10.29. Distance from 52-week low is 119.57% and -25.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 166.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.90% year-over-year.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) that is trading -16.67% down over the past 12 months. Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) is 8.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -142.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5110.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.