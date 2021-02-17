Is Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) a good stock to buy now?

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) is 38.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $4.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARTW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $3.98, the stock is 23.65% and 38.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 90863.0 and changing 8.74% at the moment leaves the stock 62.50% off its SMA200. ARTW registered 64.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1045 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5674.

The stock witnessed a 34.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.55%, and is 25.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.18% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $17.07M and $22.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.43% and -8.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.20%).

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.20% this year.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW), with 2.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.83% while institutional investors hold 10.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.43M, and float is at 1.83M with Short Float at 0.43%. Institutions hold 4.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 74974.0 shares valued at $0.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.69% of the ARTW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 32042.0 shares valued at $73699.0 to account for 0.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 30000.0 shares representing 0.68% and valued at over $69003.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 27743.0 with a market value of $63811.0.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCCONNELL J WARD JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCCONNELL J WARD JR bought 6,260 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $10955.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.14 million shares.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that MCCONNELL J WARD JR (Director) bought a total of 25,073 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $1.75 per share for $43878.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.14 million shares of the ARTW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, MCCONNELL J WARD JR (Director) acquired 1,906 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $3336.0. The insider now directly holds 2,113,486 shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW).

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) that is trading 15.59% up over the past 12 months. Lindsay Corporation (LNN) is 46.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8560.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.21.