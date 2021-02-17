Is Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) a good stock to buy now?

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) is 4.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.27 and a high of $59.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCO stock was last observed hovering at around $55.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.56% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.56% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.06, the stock is 2.80% and 3.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45512.0 and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 39.71% off its SMA200. DCO registered 35.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.73.

The stock witnessed a -1.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.45%, and is -1.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) has around 2450 employees, a market worth around $662.63M and $658.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.42 and Fwd P/E is 16.33. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 244.56% and -4.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ducommun Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $155.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Top Institutional Holders

147 institutions hold shares in Ducommun Incorporated (DCO), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.20% while institutional investors hold 95.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.72M, and float is at 10.64M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 86.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.97 million shares valued at $31.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.29% of the DCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with 0.87 million shares valued at $46.64 million to account for 7.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.79 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $42.44 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 6.44% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $24.83 million.

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DUCOMMUN ROBERT C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DUCOMMUN ROBERT C sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $55.40 per share for a total of $55400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Ducommun Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that DUCOMMUN ROBERT C (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $55.03 per share for $55030.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the DCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Redondo Jerry L (Sr. Vice President, Operations) disposed off 1,406 shares at an average price of $44.41 for $62440.0. The insider now directly holds 34,239 shares of Ducommun Incorporated (DCO).

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Industries Group (AIRI) that is 26.58% higher over the past 12 months. Astronics Corporation (ATRO) is -35.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.05% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.33.