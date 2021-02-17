Is Galecto Inc. (GLTO) a good stock to buy now?

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) is -3.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.57 and a high of $17.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLTO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.28% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 42.38% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.10, the stock is -2.45% and -8.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10538.0 and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -13.40% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.18.

The stock witnessed a -5.47% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.44%, and is -2.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 4.58% and -32.74% from its 52-week high.

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galecto Inc. (GLTO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galecto Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.91.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.30% this year.

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Galecto Inc. (GLTO), with 58.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 41.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.87M, and float is at 25.20M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 41.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.65 million shares valued at $8.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.66% of the GLTO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.13 million shares valued at $1.67 million to account for 0.54% of the shares outstanding.

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Galecto Inc. (GLTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times.