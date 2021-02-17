Is Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) a good stock to buy now?

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) is 43.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.67 and a high of $4.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GIFI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 12.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.39, the stock is 14.91% and 28.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16926.0 and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 39.26% off its SMA200. GIFI registered -9.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3494 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1490.

The stock witnessed a 27.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.04%, and is 7.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) has around 944 employees, a market worth around $67.43M and $272.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.42% and -11.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.70%).

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $70.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) Top Institutional Holders

47 institutions hold shares in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI), with 2.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.84% while institutional investors hold 75.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.31M, and float is at 13.20M with Short Float at 0.64%. Institutions hold 64.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc with over 0.97 million shares valued at $3.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.35% of the GIFI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.95 million shares valued at $2.97 million to account for 6.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 22NW, LP which holds 0.84 million shares representing 5.48% and valued at over $2.63 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.26% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $2.52 million.

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RICHARD C D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RICHARD C D bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 at a price of $2.99 per share for a total of $1496.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4625.0 shares.

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 22 that RICHARD C D (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 22 and was made at $2.94 per share for $1468.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4125.0 shares of the GIFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Burns Murray W. (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $3.56 for $8900.0. The insider now directly holds 28,280 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI).

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) that is trading 73.78% up over the past 12 months. Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) is 49.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.16% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.3.