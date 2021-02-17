Is Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) a good stock to buy now?

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) is 9.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.76 and a high of $127.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JOUT stock was last observed hovering at around $125.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.07% off its average median price target of $148.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.66% off the consensus price target high of $148.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 16.66% higher than the price target low of $148.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $123.35, the stock is 6.49% and 13.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18923.0 and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 37.00% off its SMA200. JOUT registered 70.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.48.

The stock witnessed a 7.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.53%, and is -0.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $631.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.11 and Fwd P/E is 16.45. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.97% and -3.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.43 with sales reaching $191.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.60% year-over-year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT), with 951k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.48% while institutional investors hold 80.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.05M, and float is at 8.15M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 72.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Johnson Financial Group, Inc. with over 1.63 million shares valued at $133.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.34% of the JOUT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.65 million shares valued at $53.44 million to account for 7.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tredje AP-fonden which holds 0.58 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $47.74 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 5.99% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $60.01 million.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PYLE THOMAS F JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PYLE THOMAS F JR sold 2,981 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $108.63 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41236.0 shares.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Johnson David W (Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $112.73 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18389.0 shares of the JOUT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, PYLE THOMAS F JR (Director) disposed off 2,981 shares at an average price of $112.26 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 44,217 shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT).

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading 152.17% up over the past 12 months. Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is 907.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.19% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.61.