Is Valhi Inc. (VHI) a good stock to buy now?

Valhi Inc. (NYSE: VHI) is 16.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.02 and a high of $19.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VHI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -121.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -121.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.72, the stock is 3.94% and 3.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8541.0 and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 32.67% off its SMA200. VHI registered -6.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.74.

The stock witnessed a 1.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.63%, and is -1.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Valhi Inc. (VHI) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $477.91M and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.20 and Fwd P/E is 4.94. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.45% and -9.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Valhi Inc. (VHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valhi Inc. (VHI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valhi Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.90% year-over-year.

Valhi Inc. (VHI) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in Valhi Inc. (VHI), with 25.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 91.55% while institutional investors hold 26.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.50M, and float is at 2.39M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 2.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $2.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.58% of the VHI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invenomic Capital Management, LP with 56380.0 shares valued at $0.74 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 51928.0 shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $0.79 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 50663.0 with a market value of $0.77 million.

Valhi Inc. (VHI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Valhi Inc. (VHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GRAHAM ROBERT D, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that GRAHAM ROBERT D bought 96 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $13.30 per share for a total of $1277.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2182.0 shares.

Valhi Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that GRAHAM ROBERT D (President and CEO) bought a total of 70 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $13.38 per share for $937.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2086.0 shares of the VHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Hanley Bryan A. (Vice President and Treasurer) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $10.89 for $16335.0. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of Valhi Inc. (VHI).