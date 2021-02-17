Is Vectrus Inc. (VEC) a good stock to buy now?

Vectrus Inc. (NYSE: VEC) is 10.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.90 and a high of $58.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VEC stock was last observed hovering at around $55.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $59.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.15% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.35% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $55.09, the stock is 1.88% and 6.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39125.0 and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 17.44% off its SMA200. VEC registered -2.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.87.

The stock witnessed a 1.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.49%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Vectrus Inc. (VEC) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $644.00M and $1.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.02 and Fwd P/E is 14.73. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.62% and -6.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Vectrus Inc. (VEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vectrus Inc. (VEC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vectrus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $361.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Vectrus Inc. (VEC) Top Institutional Holders

231 institutions hold shares in Vectrus Inc. (VEC), with 267.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.30% while institutional investors hold 105.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.62M, and float is at 11.36M with Short Float at 2.70%. Institutions hold 103.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 1.17 million shares valued at $58.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.08% of the VEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.87 million shares valued at $43.13 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.72 million shares representing 6.17% and valued at over $27.25 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 0.63 million with a market value of $31.32 million.

Vectrus Inc. (VEC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Vectrus Inc. (VEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prow Charles, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Prow Charles sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $55.75 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37519.0 shares.

Vectrus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Boyle Kevin T (SVP, CLO & General Counsel) bought a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $39.34 per share for $29506.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3242.0 shares of the VEC stock.

Vectrus Inc. (VEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRA International Inc. (CRAI) that is trading 3.86% up over the past 12 months. StarTek Inc. (SRT) is 12.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.13% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.9.