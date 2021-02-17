Is Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI) a good stock to buy now?

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ: WVVI) is 28.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WVVI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $8.20, the stock is 16.29% and 22.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27397.0 and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 29.43% off its SMA200. WVVI registered 19.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.48.

The stock witnessed a 25.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.64%, and is 14.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $40.02M and $26.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.94. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.22% and 2.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI) Analyst Forecasts

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.30% this year.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.83% while institutional investors hold 9.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.97M, and float is at 3.78M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 7.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.13 million shares valued at $0.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.54% of the WVVI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 69363.0 shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 1.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Next Capital Management, LLC which holds 56121.0 shares representing 1.13% and valued at over $0.36 million, while Clearview Wealth Advisors, LLC holds 0.72% of the shares totaling 35674.0 with a market value of $0.23 million.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERNAU JAMES W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BERNAU JAMES W bought 947 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $6629.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that BERNAU JAMES W (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 2,959 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $6.74 per share for $19936.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the WVVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, BERNAU JAMES W (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 312 shares at an average price of $6.61 for $2062.0. The insider now directly holds 419,567 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI).

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) that is trading 2.07% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.42% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3370.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.