Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

25 institutions hold shares in Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.07% while institutional investors hold 45.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.74M, and float is at 2.62M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 31.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.23 million shares valued at $4.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.19% of the ISDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $1.86 million to account for 2.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bard Associates Inc. which holds 93871.0 shares representing 2.51% and valued at over $1.87 million, while Herald Investment Management Ltd holds 2.41% of the shares totaling 90000.0 with a market value of $1.79 million.

Issuer Direct Corporation (AMEX: ISDR) is 33.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.65 and a high of $24.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISDR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.91% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -5.91% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.30, the stock is 7.13% and 13.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14510.0 and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 38.95% off its SMA200. ISDR registered 94.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.94.

The stock witnessed a 9.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.87%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $84.79M and $17.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.35 and Fwd P/E is 24.27. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.31% and -4.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Issuer Direct Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $4.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BALBIRNIE BRIAN R, the company’s Director, CEO. SEC filings show that BALBIRNIE BRIAN R sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $23.50 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Issuer Direct Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Galleher J. Patrick (Director) sold a total of 11,239 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $21.70 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25761.0 shares of the ISDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Knerr Steven Winfield (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $21.55 for $53875.0. The insider now directly holds 14,000 shares of Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR).

Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) that is trading -35.10% down over the past 12 months. Information Services Group Inc. (III) is 8.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -131.61% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3590.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.