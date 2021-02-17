James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) on Track to Reach $34.20 in a Year

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is 8.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.98 and a high of $32.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JHX stock was last observed hovering at around $32.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $34.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.01% off the consensus price target high of $38.63 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -3.75% lower than the price target low of $30.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.06, the stock is 7.67% and 10.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28006.0 and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 36.43% off its SMA200. JHX registered 56.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.52.

The stock witnessed a 10.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.44%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) has around 4869 employees, a market worth around $13.96B and $2.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.28 and Fwd P/E is 32.71. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 257.02% and -0.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

James Hardie Industries plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year.

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in James Hardie Industries plc (JHX), with institutional investors hold 1.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 443.40M, and float is at 440.41M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 1.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Parametric Portfolio Associates with over 1.76 million shares valued at $41.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 54.93% of the JHX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 0.59 million shares valued at $13.96 million to account for 18.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aperio Group LLC which holds 0.58 million shares representing 18.15% and valued at over $17.24 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 12.16% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $9.27 million.

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRH plc (CRH) that is 15.37% higher over the past 12 months. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is 66.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.07% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 90040.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.