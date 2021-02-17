Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) up 15.51% since start of the year

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ: KFFB) is 15.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.40 and a high of $8.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KFFB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $7.30, the stock is 12.27% and 9.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19163.0 and changing 9.12% at the moment leaves the stock 14.02% off its SMA200. KFFB registered -5.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.39.

The stock witnessed a 7.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.74%, and is 10.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $59.71M and $12.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.91% and -10.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Analyst Forecasts

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB), with 5.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.50% while institutional investors hold 7.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.22M, and float is at 3.10M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 2.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.11 million shares valued at $0.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.32% of the KFFB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC with 68283.0 shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 0.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC which holds 12700.0 shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $80264.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 4299.0 with a market value of $26939.0.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hulette Teresa K, the company’s EVP –First Fed. of Kentucky. SEC filings show that Hulette Teresa K bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $6.04 per share for a total of $9058.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6873.0 shares.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that HULETTE R CLAY (V.P., CFO & Treasurer) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $6.04 per share for $9058.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6873.0 shares of the KFFB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, HULETTE R CLAY (V.P., CFO & Treasurer) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $6.04 for $9058.0. The insider now directly holds 18,996 shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB).

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) that is trading -12.51% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 93.89% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 49.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.