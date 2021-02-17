L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

130 institutions hold shares in L.B. Foster Company (FSTR), with 863.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.04% while institutional investors hold 80.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.56M, and float is at 9.88M with Short Float at 0.89%. Institutions hold 73.58% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC with over 1.05 million shares valued at $14.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.73% of the FSTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.7 million shares valued at $10.46 million to account for 6.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.67 million shares representing 6.20% and valued at over $8.95 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.72% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $9.26 million.

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR) is 15.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.96 and a high of $18.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSTR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $18.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.47% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -0.81% lower than the price target low of $17.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.39, the stock is 11.04% and 13.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54521.0 and changing 6.04% at the moment leaves the stock 23.22% off its SMA200. FSTR registered -3.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.78.

The stock witnessed a 12.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.16%, and is 4.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) has around 1330 employees, a market worth around $187.29M and $531.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.72 and Fwd P/E is 20.83. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.46% and -6.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

L.B. Foster Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $129.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 233.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.30% in year-over-year returns.

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bauer Robert P, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Bauer Robert P bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $9.80 per share for a total of $19600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

L.B. Foster Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Bauer Robert P (President and CEO) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $9.59 per share for $3836.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the FSTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Bauer Robert P (President and CEO) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $10.28 for $7196.0. The insider now directly holds 148,404 shares of L.B. Foster Company (FSTR).

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) that is trading 68.64% up over the past 12 months. Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) is 12.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -176.43% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.63.