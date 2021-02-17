Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

71 institutions hold shares in Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.04% while institutional investors hold 31.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.73M, and float is at 3.69M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 24.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.18 million shares valued at $4.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.01% of the LARK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.15 million shares valued at $3.02 million to account for 3.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.12 million shares representing 2.67% and valued at over $2.76 million, while Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc. holds 2.59% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $2.67 million.

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LARK) is 11.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.24 and a high of $26.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LARK stock was last observed hovering at around $25.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $25.54, the stock is 2.90% and 5.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5818.0 and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 13.59% off its SMA200. LARK registered 7.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.19.

The stock witnessed a 1.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.91%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) has around 283 employees, a market worth around $120.04M and $38.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.11. Profit margin for the company is 44.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.38% and -3.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Landmark Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.90% this year.

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OLIPHANT MARK J, the company’s EVP/Market President. SEC filings show that OLIPHANT MARK J sold 598 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $25.30 per share for a total of $15127.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Landmark Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that OLIPHANT MARK J (EVP/Market President) sold a total of 3,910 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $25.31 per share for $98957.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LARK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, ALEXANDER PATRICK L (Director) disposed off 565 shares at an average price of $25.19 for $14231.0. The insider now directly holds 94,240 shares of Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK).

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) that is trading -3.76% down over the past 12 months. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) is -2.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.26% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 46460.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.83.