Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) is 1.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.52 and a high of $55.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAWS stock was last observed hovering at around $51.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.74% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.74% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.45, the stock is 1.56% and 1.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8445.0 and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 25.86% off its SMA200. LAWS registered 8.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.10.

The stock witnessed a 6.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.10%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) has around 1770 employees, a market worth around $476.94M and $342.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.83 and Fwd P/E is 22.27. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.83% and -6.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lawson Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $98.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.20% in year-over-year returns.

Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS), with 360.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.99% while institutional investors hold 91.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.02M, and float is at 8.66M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 87.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Luther King Capital Management with over 4.34 million shares valued at $221.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 48.10% of the LAWS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.52 million shares valued at $21.37 million to account for 5.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.4 million shares representing 4.39% and valued at over $20.19 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $15.73 million.

Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCarthy Shane, the company’s SVP Supply Chain, Prod Mgt Mkt. SEC filings show that McCarthy Shane sold 1,852 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $48.34 per share for a total of $89526.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Lawson Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Brown Matthew Jay (SVP, Sales) sold a total of 1,713 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $40.94 per share for $70130.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LAWS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) acquired 11,600 shares at an average price of $34.59 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 4,350,556 shares of Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS).

Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is trading 20.15% up over the past 12 months. Kaman Corporation (KAMN) is -14.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.95% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 56820.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.