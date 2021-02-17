LENSAR Inc. (LNSR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

40 institutions hold shares in LENSAR Inc. (LNSR), with 1.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.16% while institutional investors hold 43.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.64M, and float is at 7.11M with Short Float at 4.87%. Institutions hold 36.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF with over 0.18 million shares valued at $1.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.68% of the LNSR Shares outstanding. As of Oct 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF with 41242.0 shares valued at $0.4 million to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SPDR SSGA U.S. Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF which holds 3341.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $32608.0, while Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S.Small Cap Equity ETF holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 1964.0 with a market value of $19168.0.

LENSAR Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) is 18.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.16 and a high of $12.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNSR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $8.62, the stock is 20.34% and 17.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 60918.0 and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 6.24% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.13.

The stock witnessed a 26.95% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.47%, and is 5.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.82% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

LENSAR Inc. (LNSR) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $91.71M and $26.56M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 172.78% and -32.18% from its 52-week high.

LENSAR Inc. (LNSR) Analyst Forecasts

