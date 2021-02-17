Level One Bancorp Inc. (LEVL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Level One Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVL) is 13.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.44 and a high of $25.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEVL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.62% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.09% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.98, the stock is 8.47% and 10.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28675.0 and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 27.81% off its SMA200. LEVL registered -6.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.33.

The stock witnessed a 13.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.95%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Level One Bancorp Inc. (LEVL) has around 253 employees, a market worth around $175.34M and $82.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.02 and Fwd P/E is 10.46. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.92% and -9.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Level One Bancorp Inc. (LEVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Level One Bancorp Inc. (LEVL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Level One Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $25.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.60% in year-over-year returns.

Level One Bancorp Inc. (LEVL) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in Level One Bancorp Inc. (LEVL), with 2.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.75% while institutional investors hold 70.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.68M, and float is at 4.95M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 45.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 1.01 million shares valued at $15.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.10% of the LEVL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with 0.42 million shares valued at $6.49 million to account for 5.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. which holds 0.38 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $5.92 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $5.83 million.

Level One Bancorp Inc. (LEVL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Level One Bancorp Inc. (LEVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wernette Gregory A., the company’s EVP and Chief Lending Officer. SEC filings show that Wernette Gregory A. bought 175 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $22.50 per share for a total of $3938.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24825.0 shares.

Level One Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Walker David Carl (EVP and CFO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $16.21 per share for $16210.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22032.0 shares of the LEVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Walker David Carl (EVP and CFO) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $16.46 for $24690.0. The insider now directly holds 21,032 shares of Level One Bancorp Inc. (LEVL).