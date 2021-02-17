LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (LSAQ) Volatility At 2.27%, Should You Add A Position?

2 institutions hold shares in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (LSAQ), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.00% while institutional investors hold 6.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.01M, and float is at 8.77M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 5.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.75 million shares valued at $8.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.49% of the LSAQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Periscope Capital Inc. with 30907.0 shares valued at $0.33 million to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: LSAQ) is 3.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.96 and a high of $12.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LSAQ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $11.00, the stock is 0.66% and 2.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21812.0 and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 2.84% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.71.

The stock witnessed a -2.48% In the last 1 monthand is 1.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 10.44% and -13.25% from its 52-week high.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (LSAQ) Analyst Forecasts

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (LSAQ) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (LSAQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.