Lumos Pharma Inc. (LUMO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Lumos Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMO) is -49.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.74 and a high of $36.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUMO stock was last observed hovering at around $18.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.98% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.82% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $17.86, the stock is -3.73% and -15.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44680.0 and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 11.02% off its SMA200. LUMO registered 27.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.01.

The stock witnessed a -19.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.08%, and is -4.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Lumos Pharma Inc. (LUMO) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $142.17M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 164.84% and -51.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (76.00%).

Lumos Pharma Inc. (LUMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lumos Pharma Inc. (LUMO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lumos Pharma Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.86 with sales reaching $10k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -85.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -97.70% in year-over-year returns.

Lumos Pharma Inc. (LUMO) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in Lumos Pharma Inc. (LUMO), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.79% while institutional investors hold 58.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.29M, and float is at 6.23M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 43.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 0.94 million shares valued at $12.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.28% of the LUMO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 0.53 million shares valued at $7.28 million to account for 6.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackstone Group Inc. which holds 0.47 million shares representing 5.64% and valued at over $6.47 million, while Lion Point Capital, LP holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $5.63 million.

Lumos Pharma Inc. (LUMO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flynn James E, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Flynn James E sold 106,512 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $22.31 per share for a total of $2.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Lumos Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Flynn James E (10% Owner) sold a total of 16,172 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $24.54 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the LUMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Flynn James E (10% Owner) disposed off 29,039 shares at an average price of $22.48 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 907,252 shares of Lumos Pharma Inc. (LUMO).