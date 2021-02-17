Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) down -0.08% since start of the year

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) is -0.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.52 and a high of $15.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MFNC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.31% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 8.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $12.75, the stock is -2.61% and -1.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17317.0 and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 17.43% off its SMA200. MFNC registered -17.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.39.

The stock witnessed a -8.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.25%, and is -4.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) has around 314 employees, a market worth around $137.45M and $62.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.05 and Fwd P/E is 15.98. Profit margin for the company is 21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.55% and -19.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.50%).

Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mackinac Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $15.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.80% in year-over-year returns.

Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) Top Institutional Holders

95 institutions hold shares in Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC), with 650.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.19% while institutional investors hold 66.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.53M, and float is at 9.89M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 62.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.54 million shares valued at $6.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.10% of the MFNC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EJF Capital LLC with 0.53 million shares valued at $5.07 million to account for 4.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.46 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $4.41 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $4.39 million.

Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THOMSON MARTIN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that THOMSON MARTIN A bought 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $12.50 per share for a total of $30000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30149.0 shares.

Mackinac Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Paschke Randolph Clare (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $12.54 per share for $18810.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35317.0 shares of the MFNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Deering Jesse A (EVP and CFO) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $12.25 for $6125.0. The insider now directly holds 25,788 shares of Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC).

Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) that is -10.93% lower over the past 12 months. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is 13.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.35% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 73070.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.45.