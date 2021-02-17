Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) is 4.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $6.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LOAN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 9.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $5.42, the stock is 2.68% and 3.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10049.0 and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 18.49% off its SMA200. LOAN registered -15.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.60.

The stock witnessed a 2.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.57%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $52.25M and $7.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.86 and Fwd P/E is 11.29. Profit margin for the company is 62.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.39% and -16.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $1.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 53.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN), with 2.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.84% while institutional investors hold 17.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.63M, and float is at 6.85M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 12.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC with over 0.37 million shares valued at $1.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.87% of the LOAN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.34 million shares valued at $1.5 million to account for 3.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bard Associates Inc. which holds 0.21 million shares representing 2.23% and valued at over $0.94 million, while Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC holds 1.80% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $0.9 million.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bentovim Lyron L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bentovim Lyron L sold 31,887 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 22 at a price of $4.19 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7000.0 shares.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that RAN ASSAF (President and CEO) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $4.04 per share for $30320.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.58 million shares of the LOAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, RAN ASSAF (President and CEO) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $3.87 for $29052.0. The insider now directly holds 2,572,500 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN).

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) that is trading -30.60% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.06% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17720.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.59.