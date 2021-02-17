Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) is 13.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.66 and a high of $21.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRLN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $13.92, the stock is 6.37% and 11.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44095.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 54.09% off its SMA200. MRLN registered -31.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.21.

The stock witnessed a 16.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.15%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) has around 348 employees, a market worth around $168.01M and $103.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 535.38. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.71% and -35.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marlin Business Services Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $29.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.10% in year-over-year returns.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN), with 896.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.58% while institutional investors hold 88.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.82M, and float is at 11.07M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 81.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Red Mountain Capital Partners, LLC with over 2.96 million shares valued at $20.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.69% of the MRLN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Broad Run Investment Management, LLC with 1.17 million shares valued at $8.28 million to account for 9.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. which holds 1.12 million shares representing 9.36% and valued at over $7.9 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.76% of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $6.55 million.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEANGELO LAWRENCE J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DEANGELO LAWRENCE J bought 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $6.78 per share for a total of $9492.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Marlin Business Services Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that DEANGELO LAWRENCE J (Director) bought a total of 6,437 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $6.81 per share for $43866.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the MRLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, DEANGELO LAWRENCE J (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $7.35 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 278,497 shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN).

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CIT Group Inc. (CIT) that is trading -2.81% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.85% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.59.