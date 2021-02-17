Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:MHH Stock Is Going Next

Mastech Digital Inc. (AMEX: MHH) is -1.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.25 and a high of $29.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MHH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.68% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 49.68% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.60, the stock is -10.21% and -9.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45978.0 and changing -3.53% at the moment leaves the stock -19.11% off its SMA200. MHH registered -3.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.52.

The stock witnessed a -11.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.58%, and is -19.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) has around 1565 employees, a market worth around $185.33M and $194.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.89 and Fwd P/E is 10.20. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.17% and -47.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mastech Digital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $50.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH), with 7M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.45% while institutional investors hold 49.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.38M, and float is at 4.35M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 19.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.32 million shares valued at $5.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.81% of the MHH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.29 million shares valued at $4.58 million to account for 2.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.26 million shares representing 2.25% and valued at over $4.62 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.81% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $3.27 million.

Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GALILEE BRENDA C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GALILEE BRENDA C sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $21.72 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34904.0 shares.

Mastech Digital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 27 that SHAW STEVEN A (10% Owner) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 27 and was made at $20.00 per share for $2000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.32 million shares of the MHH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, SHAW STEVEN A (10% Owner) acquired 900 shares at an average price of $21.62 for $19458.0. The insider now directly holds 1,319,300 shares of Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH).

Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading 4.11% up over the past 12 months. GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is 324.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.91% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 46890.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.