Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

56 institutions hold shares in Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN), with 4.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.01% while institutional investors hold 29.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.46M, and float is at 20.59M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 24.71% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 1.06 million shares valued at $2.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.26% of the MFIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tieton Capital Management, LLC with 0.98 million shares valued at $2.46 million to account for 3.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Key Colony Management, LLC which holds 0.92 million shares representing 3.69% and valued at over $2.29 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.20% of the shares totaling 0.8 million with a market value of $1.99 million.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) is 37.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $7.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.87% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -22.36% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.73, the stock is 9.32% and 21.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 49916.0 and changing 3.86% at the moment leaves the stock 88.10% off its SMA200. MFIN registered 0.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.81.

The stock witnessed a 25.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.38%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $163.88M and $144.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.50. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 421.71% and -5.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medallion Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $30.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.80% in year-over-year returns.

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Poulton Donald S.. SEC filings show that Poulton Donald S. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $2.97 per share for a total of $7425.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95872.0 shares.