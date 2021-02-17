Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) Is Down -4.18% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) is -4.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $181.90 and a high of $307.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $286.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.01% off its average median price target of $290.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.49% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -18.39% lower than the price target low of $232.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $274.67, the stock is -3.98% and -3.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 74399.0 and changing -4.19% at the moment leaves the stock 7.19% off its SMA200. MLAB registered 4.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $286.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $264.48.

The stock witnessed a -7.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.42%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) has around 460 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $130.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 82.14. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.00% and -10.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mesa Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $34.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB), with 352.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.86% while institutional investors hold 101.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.13M, and float is at 4.78M with Short Float at 6.63%. Institutions hold 94.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.78 million shares valued at $222.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.13% of the MLAB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with 0.5 million shares valued at $144.65 million to account for 9.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 0.31 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $78.49 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 5.99% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $88.07 million.

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schmieder John Bradley, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schmieder John Bradley sold 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $278.23 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71717.0 shares.

Mesa Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Sullivan John James (Director) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $277.67 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59208.0 shares of the MLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Schmieder John Bradley (Director) disposed off 477 shares at an average price of $285.23 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 73,467 shares of Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB).

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading 62.22% up over the past 12 months. Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is 25.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.37% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.19.