MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 14.16% Change This Year

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOFG) is 14.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.25 and a high of $33.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOFG stock was last observed hovering at around $27.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.77% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.59% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $27.97, the stock is 4.49% and 8.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36954.0 and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 31.05% off its SMA200. MOFG registered -13.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.43.

The stock witnessed a 2.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.16%, and is 0.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) has around 771 employees, a market worth around $450.88M and $184.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.89 and Fwd P/E is 10.26. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.41% and -15.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $39.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.10% while institutional investors hold 62.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.10M, and float is at 14.79M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 57.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. with over 3.55 million shares valued at $63.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.06% of the MOFG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.09 million shares valued at $26.72 million to account for 6.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.68 million shares representing 4.24% and valued at over $12.21 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $9.41 million.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Devaisher Len D, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Devaisher Len D bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $24.25 per share for a total of $48500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Godwin Janet E (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $20.94 per share for $10470.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3010.0 shares of the MOFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, True Douglas K (Director) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $18.57 for $12997.0. The insider now directly holds 5,813 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG).

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) that is trading -3.76% down over the past 12 months. Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) is -10.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.21% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.15.