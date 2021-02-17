Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

170 institutions hold shares in Miller Industries Inc. (MLR), with 411.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.61% while institutional investors hold 93.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.41M, and float is at 10.99M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 90.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 1.36 million shares valued at $51.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.93% of the MLR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.94 million shares valued at $28.87 million to account for 8.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.79 million shares representing 6.93% and valued at over $30.05 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $16.02 million.

Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLR) is 6.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.25 and a high of $42.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MLR stock was last observed hovering at around $40.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -93.62% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -93.62% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.66, the stock is -0.18% and 5.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20933.0 and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 25.79% off its SMA200. MLR registered 18.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.21.

The stock witnessed a -0.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.67%, and is -0.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) has around 1310 employees, a market worth around $464.34M and $676.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.72. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.03% and -4.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Miller Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

Miller Industries Inc. (MLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is trading 17.71% up over the past 12 months. Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) is 121.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.84.