NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 34.88% Upside

NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE: NC) is -3.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.95 and a high of $48.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34% off its average median price target of $38.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.88% off the consensus price target high of $38.79 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.88% higher than the price target low of $38.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.26, the stock is 0.94% and -3.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25515.0 and changing -5.04% at the moment leaves the stock 5.68% off its SMA200. NC registered -47.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.15.

The stock witnessed a -2.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.49%, and is -9.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.38% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $172.53M and $132.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.68. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.72% and -48.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NACCO Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.20% this year.

NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in NACCO Industries Inc. (NC), with 3.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.75% while institutional investors hold 82.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.04M, and float is at 2.96M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 45.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.61 million shares valued at $16.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.21% of the NC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.45 million shares valued at $8.26 million to account for 8.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.31 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $8.18 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $7.07 million.

NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RANKIN ALISON A, the company’s Member of a group. SEC filings show that RANKIN ALISON A bought 4,382 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $15.19 per share for a total of $66545.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2191.0 shares.

NACCO Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that RANKIN ROGER F (Member of a group) bought a total of 4,382 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $15.19 per share for $66545.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2191.0 shares of the NC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, WILLIAMS CLARA R (Member of a group) acquired 2,191 shares at an average price of $15.19 for $33272.0. The insider now directly holds 2,191 shares of NACCO Industries Inc. (NC).

NACCO Industries Inc. (NC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) that is trading 187.07% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.93% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 58400.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.32.